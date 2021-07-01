Trip Hop Jazz

Embark on a live musical journey like never before as extraordinary jazz improvisers take centre stage, crafting live soundtracks that will transport you to new dimensions. Hooky melodies, cool beats and lush jazzy chords combined with theatrical lighting and audience interactions, to create an atmosphere that resonates with both sophistication and innovation. From the smooth sounds of hip-hop to the pulsating energy of afro-beat and house, the band's eclectic formation of live beats span the dance music spectrum and capture the essence of the dynamic Nu-Jazz scene.

Perched above the lively bustle of Soho's Greek Street, Alfie's Jazz Club is a true London gem. Once a costumers house in the swinging sixties, this gallery loft still exudes its vibrant ambiance and eclectic style. Now part of the esteemed Soho Live Music Club scene, Alfie’s welcomes you to immerse yourself in its quintessentially London charm.