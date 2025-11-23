Transmissions XV

Associazione Culturale Bronson presenta 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗦𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗫𝗩 - 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗟𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 Curated by Kali Malone Ravenna 23-24-25 Nov 2023 TEATRO RASI & Mar - Museo d'Arte della città di Ravenna

Kali Malone & Drew McDowall - Puce Mary - Lucy Railton - Youmna Saba - Maria W Horn - Leila Bourdreuil - Heith - Giuseppe Ielasi

“I’m thrilled to curate the 2023 edition of Transmissions Festival with a group of visionary artists that are prominent pillars of my musical community. I've had the honor & privilege to collaborate with many of these artists at some point in time, learning a great deal from them by exchanging enriching musical experiences. Their deep musical sensitivities are a constant source of inspiration and guidance for me, and I'm delighted for us all to congregate in Ravenna.” Kali Malone - Curator of the 15th edition