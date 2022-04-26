Tour de Moon Newcastle

Tour de Moon, an immersive 4 day FREE festival lands in Newcastle 27th-30th May 2022. Book your tickets now.

Tour de Moon provides a platform for plurality, fresh thinking and new ideas. It is a unique, immersive 3 city, 4 day festival of free public events all linked by a touring sustainable Convoy that celebrates nightlife and youth countercultures from across the UK and beyond.

Tour de Moon is a direct response to the current world we live in — where history is unfortunately repeating itself. Tour de Moon invites you to ask: WHY can’t we imagine a new way of thinking/dreaming/doing? IT’S TIME to use radical imagination to create alternative futures.

Tour de Moon is one of 10 major creative projects commissioned as part of UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, which is taking place across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in 2022.