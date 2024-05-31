Five girls, one friendship and an afternoon at therapy. Join Rosie, Emily, Danielle, Lily and Ruby for their first ‘friendship therapy’ session, which takes you on a journey through the history of their friendship. From the echo falls infused highs, to the explosive, ‘Tit(s) for Tat’ style lows, this former friendship group have reached boiling point, and need to decide whether the bond they’ve shared for so long, is even worth salvaging at all. This short piece of comedic new writing explores what friendship means as we grow older, and what it can feel like to outgrow your childhood friends.