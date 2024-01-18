Browse events
This Winter at Blues Kitchen Brixton
Arctic Monkeys: Performed Live By A 10-Piece Brass Band
Sat, 30 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Brixton
London
£15
Oasis: 'Definitely Maybe' Old Dirty Brasstards 30th Anniversary Performance
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Brixton
London
£15
Red Hot Chili Peppers: 25 Years of 'Californication' Performed Live On Brass
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Brixton
London
£15
The Killers: Hot Fuss 20th Anniversary Show on Brass
Thu, 15 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Brixton
London
£15