This Must Be For You Community Fund is a new pay-it-forward scheme that offers free tickets to those who might not ordinarily attend events due to financial constraints, mental health concerns or other barriers to access.

Put together by venue programmers LNZRT, music industry advice platform Route and gift giving service TMBFY tickets from the fund will be distributed in partnership with numerous charities, venues and promoters across the UK. You can see the full list below. London

Charities Arts Emergency Hackney Circle Tickets For Good

Venues MOTH Club The Shacklewell Arms

Promoters Spilt Milk Non Classical

Brighton Charities Carousel Gig Buddies Tickets For Good

Promoters Love Thy Neighbour

Margate

Charities The Pavillion Youth & Community Centre Pie Factory Music Tickets For Good

Venues Elsewhere

Promoters Art's Cool