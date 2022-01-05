Could we BE anymore excited!?

Finally, it's back, the quiz we've all been waiting for..... The Ultimate Friends Quiz! And this time it's better than ever as its brought to you by none other than Dave Cribb of the Friends with Friends Podcast!

Do you know how they measure pants? What is Chandler Bing’s job? Can you speak French like Joey? If so, come test your knowledge on possibly the greatest sitcom ever made. Get your vocals ready for an evening of singing smelly Cat and getting more competitive than Ross and Monica at thanksgiving.

Don’t bamboozle yourself, come and win free shots, bottles of bubbles and other prizes!

Max. 6 to a team | 7PM K.O