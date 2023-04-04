The Ritual con Anane and Louie Vega

Gracing Club Chinois every Wednesday from 7th June and 4th October are Nominees and Grammy Winner Anané & Louie Vega. Cape Verdian DJ / Singer / Songwriter Anané Vega and Dj Louie Vega one half of production duo Masters At Work each bring cutting edge productions, global dance music fused with afro house and tech with a sprinkle of old school. Creating their own scene and lane over the years in Ibiza and globally since 2011, the powerhouse couple are ready to bring together their family of talented friends.