Get ready to watch some of the very best climbers from around the world go head-to-head in Deep Water Solo climbing. With music from Anu, JJess, Laurence Guy, Nine8 Collective and Ross From Friends, alongside climbing workshops and inspirational talks to connect London with the culture of climbing, and a guest appearance from The North Face athlete, Alex Honnold. So whether you’re happiest on the wall or the ground, don’t miss the climbing event of the summer.

If you want to test your limits instead, sign up now to compete at The North Face Climb Festival. Go toe-to-toe with fellow climbers, tackling identical routes on a towering 16-metre wall with only deep water to break your fall.