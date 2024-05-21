‘The Mill on the Floss’ by Helen Edmundson, directed by Ellie Jones.

‘A re-invention of George Eliot's classic story of loss, tragedy and the relentless nature of fate. Outgrowing - but still hopelessly devoted to - her family, Maggie befriends Phillip Wakem, son of a local lawyer. But their fathers become embroiled in a bitter legal dispute that only the prosperous Wakem can win, and the Tullivers find fate dealing them the first harsh hand of many. With their father dead, the family must face up to their cold future together.’

Produced by Italia Conti Second Year Acting