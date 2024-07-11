Step into London in 1787 and meet spirited women who faced poverty with resilience and wit. The Lock Asylum reformed women cured of syphilis using mercury, with a clerk recording their stories. Unearthing these long-lost accounts, we reveal not only their struggles but also their humour and tenacity. These incredible tales come alive on stage, offering a surprisingly funny and empowering glimpse into their lives. Don’t miss this captivating drama that celebrates the agency and resilience of forgotten women.Cast includes graduating actors from Drama Studio London’s MA in Professional Acting.This production is a part of Drama Studio London’s MA in Professional Acting Research Project.