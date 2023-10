The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for the swinging and upbeat sounds of the Liam Stevens Trio - one of the UK's hottest young swing bands. The leader of the trio, Liam 'Foxcub' Stevens, is well-known on the jazz scene for his virtuosic bebop chops and energetic performances. These Soho Live All Stars never disappoint, expect a sensational evening of virtuosic bebop and electrifying swing music delivered by their high level of quality, passion and musicianship.