The LEGO Group presents FOR THE JOY OF PLAY

The LEGO® Group introduces “FOR THE JOY OF PLAY”: two days of free and immersive events celebrating sports, creativity, and construction.

Join us and discover the collective joy of football through exciting activities: LEGO®️ mural builds, live talks, and in-house tournaments featuring the brand-new LEGO®️ Ideas Table Football set. Thierry Henry and Alexia Putellas, winner of the Ballon d'Or 2022, will also make a special appearance!

Sign up for free using the general admission link below. Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The space was designed by OMA, the creative and research studio of renowned architectural firm OMA, in collaboration with London-based studio CONSUL. “FOR THE JOY OF PLAY” presents endless possibilities for play.

See you there!

Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October

35-37 Rue des Francs-Bourgeois, 75004, Paris