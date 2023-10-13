The Piano Bar Soho jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho. Celebrate the return of live music with some intimate jazz and a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including their award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

The Koko Collective is a group of London-based players dedicated to anything that swings…featuring musicians from the bitter end of the festival circuit (Tantz, Nubiyan Twist, Noya Rao) and one from the Royal Navy. Performing a stack of rare sounds from Bechet, Ellington, Fats, Condon, Django, Kirby et al., they are all passionate about one thing - keeping jazz sounding slick, fresh and soaked in the blues.

The Piano Bar Soho is rated in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice awards as one of the Top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide.

The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue