The Koko Collective is a group of London-based players dedicated to anything that swings…featuring musicians from the bitter end of the festival circuit (Tantz, Nubiyan Twist, Noya Rao) and one from the Royal Navy. Performing a stack of rare sounds from Bechet, Ellington, Fats, Condon, Django, Kirby et al., they are all passionate about one thing - keeping jazz sounding slick, fresh and soaked in the blues.

Below the legendary Soho Live Studios the Piano Bar jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho, part of Soho Live Music Club an artist led family of venues, festivals and recordings. For 7 years running the Piano Bar has been rated in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards as one of the top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. One of the most intimate performance venues in the West End, enjoy the performances alongside a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including the award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Soho Live Music Club members have access to a members allocation for 50% off music tickets for all our events, and walk-in access to our cocktail lounge spaces, for details on how to join visit soho.live/membership.

The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue