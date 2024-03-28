Browse events
The Grand Presents
Upcoming events
The Grand Goes Charli xcx
Sat, 25 May
The Clapham Grand
London
From £12.36
High School Musical 3 - A Movie Brunch Party!
Sat, 8 Jun
The Clapham Grand
London
From £29.36
The Grand Goes Beyoncé: act ii
Sat, 8 Jun
The Clapham Grand
London
From £15.20
Grease Movie Night + Musicals Afterparty!
Sat, 15 Jun
The Clapham Grand
London
From £7.21
The Grand's Pride After Party with MNEK!
Sat, 29 Jun
The Clapham Grand
London
From £18.04