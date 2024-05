Impro group Sprout are the headline act on this evening of improvised fun.

Games, scenes, songs and stories all created on the spot! Sprout take you on a journey of comedy mayhem.Everything is created live and in the moment from audience suggestions. Sprout are veterans from 2 sell out Edinburgh festival shows.

'Give them their own TV show' - The Metro

Cast: Dave Bourn, Jon Cohen, Vicki Matranga, Pete More, Carlotta De Gregori ,and James Wordsworth. Pianist: Phil Lunn.