The finest football quiz in the capital is back at The Old Queen’s Head. Whether you consider yourself the Pep or Pardue of the niche & niggly world of international and domestic football trivia we'll be serving up an abundance of hefty two footed questions, Who Am I? rounds, exclusive content and quality prizes should be enough to tide you over 'til game day comes. There's very limited capacity, so make sure you book a ticket in advance. Max. 6 to a team | 7.00 PM K.O