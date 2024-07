Join Em for an evening of fun, silliness and much laughter. Em Stroud is the Comic Coach and she will be sharing tales from her life! Em will recount stories of marriage, mediation, having a baby and motorbikes and many more. Expect giggles, singing and a show to warm your heart. The show is a mix of stand up, impro and little bit of Clowning – expect singing, silly props and much joy.