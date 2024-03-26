The 900 - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Cover Band - Thanet Tour

Stoked to announce The 900 will be coming to Thanet for two live dates; Ramsgate Music Hall on Fri 27 Sept and Justines Margate on Sat 28 Sept.

The 900 are the UK’s first and only Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater cover band. Formed by their mutual understanding that no other soundtrack could ever top THPS, The 900 gives you a reason for your back to hurt in the morning. With the approval of the Birdman himself, as well as Goldfinger’s John Feldmann, they’re ready to kickflip into every big banger from THPS1 to American Wasteland.

These dates tie in perfectly with the 25th anniversary of the release of the first game. Expect to hear tunes spanning all the games including AFI, Alien Ant Farm, Bad Religion, Black Flag, CKY, Dead Kennedys, Goldfinger, Green Day, Lagwagon, Less Than Jake, Millencolin, Motorhead, NOFX, Papa Roach, Powerman 5000, Rage Against The Machine, The Ramones, Refused, Suicidal Tendencies, System of a Down and many more!