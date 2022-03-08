THE 2022 SHE-1 SERIES

Witness the most grueling competition in women’s wrestling live and in person on June 18th & 19th 2022!

EVE's SHE-1 Series 2022 takes place at 229 THE VENUE - JUST A 30 SECOND WALK FROM GREAT PORTLAND ST UNDERGROUND!

"I brought my sisters and a few friends and we had such an amazing time. Everyone should get to know EVE!” - Netflix GLOW Star & Musician Kate Nash

Join us at the SHE-1 Series and witness the immersive, theatrical, comedic, live action stunt show experience that is EVE; a punk-rock, women’s wrestling and cabaret night out in central London.

"Femininity and force, flesh and fury not ‘on display’, but in action” - Women’s Health