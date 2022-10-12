TEST: The LEGO Group presents FOR THE JOY OF PLAY

The LEGO Group celebrates FOR THE JOY OF PLAY with a free two-day immersive experience.

Experience the collective joy of the beautiful game with LEGO®️ builds, and hear live talks between creative leaders across a range of fields. You’ll also get the first chance to play the brand-new LEGO®️ Ideas Table Football set at our high-energy, in-house tournament.

FOR THE JOY OF PLAY champions the endless possibilities of play across three vibrant, custom-built zones. The space is designed by renowned architectural firm OMA’s design and research studio, AMO, in collaboration with London-based concept studio CONSUL.

Join us in the heart of Paris for a joyful tribute to the universal power of Play. Sign up for one of the talks, or four daily time slots using the links below. Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.