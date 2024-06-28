N1 Theatre Company proudly presents 'Terrorism' by the Presnyakov Brothers, directed by Matthew Truesmith and performed by Court Theatre Training Company BA (Hons) Acting final year undergraduate students.

A series of seemingly unrelated scenes portray the ordinary frustrations of everyday life: office workers bickering, a couple committing adultery, grannies complaining about their husbands. But the scenes unfold to reveal the mistrust and dysfunction that have become the norm, in Russia and elsewhere.

The play "Terrorism" was first staged in Moscow in 2002, then produced the following year at London's Royal Court Theatre Upstairs.