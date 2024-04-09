Terraforma Exo is a new cultural manifestation produced by Threes Productions, whose first edition will take place on June 15th and 16th in Milan’s Parco Sempione. Conceived as a curatorial intervention expanding beyond enclosed venues to explore new geographies, Terraforma Exo confronts the challenges of navigating contemporary cultural landscapes by facilitating moments of deep introspection and critical thinking. The curatorial program will encompass live performances, installations, sound walks, and panel discussions featuring leading thinkers, musicians, and artists who operate within the spectrum of sound and ecology. A significant focus will be given to the ecological dimension of sound as an element capable of creatively transforming and interpreting space, opening up new ways of coexistence.