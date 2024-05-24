Browse events
Summer Holidays at Elsewhere
Upcoming events
anamē, Luzi Tudor
Fri, 24 May
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$33.99
Empress Of, Petal Supply
Fri, 24 May
Elsewhere - Zone One
New York
$39.14
Jumpin Thumpin w/ Mike Dunn, Mike Nasty, P.O.C: Khalil, Matthew Law, Karl Brisseaux, Noise Control: Goldie Harris, Godspeed, Omar SB
Fri, 24 May
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
From $28.77
Azzecca, Fátima, Shareen
Sat, 25 May
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$40.79
Empress Of, girl_irl
Sat, 25 May
Elsewhere - Zone One
New York
$39.14
South House vs Naija House
Sun, 26 May
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
From $27.40
MORE RNB PLEASE: MORESOUPPLEASE, Gabsoul, Mohogany, Mike Medium
Sun, 26 May
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
From $28.77
Elsewhere Memorial Day w/ Jayda G, Coeo (extended set)
Mon, 27 May
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$57.89
Elsewhere 4th of July w/ Yung Singh
Thu, 4 Jul
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$40.79
BIAS NYC
Fri, 5 Jul
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$27.40
Black Loops, Cody Currie, Demi Riquísimo, Go Baba Worldwide: Nanoos, QuJo, Mamicana, Vithz (open to close)
Fri, 5 Jul
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
From $28.77
Fresh, Ogbert The Nerd, Um Jennifer?
Sat, 6 Jul
Elsewhere - Zone One
New York
$20.55
DJ SHU-G, MPH, Homeroom (B3B) Gigi Rio
Sat, 6 Jul
Elsewhere, Brooklyn
New York
From $28.77
Pangea Sound
Sun, 7 Jul
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$33.99
DJ Mandy
Thu, 29 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$27.40
Mercury in Reggaeton
Fri, 30 Aug
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$33.99
Elsewhere Labor Day w/ Ape Drums
Mon, 2 Sept
Elsewhere - Rooftop
New York
$27.40