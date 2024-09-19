Storyteller - The Musical

When Meggie Rose moves to Nashville to chase her dream of becoming a songwriter, she is not prepared for the magnitude of events that unravel before her. Come on in to Frank's bar & witness the stories of the family within its walls as they embark on a journey of self-discovery, heartbreak & forgiveness, to learn that sometimes, the stories we hide, are often the ones worth sharing. And how fame & success don’t have to come with a record label & money in the bank. There is a blessing in the breaking, & sometimes, what you thought you wanted, wasn’t actually what you needed.