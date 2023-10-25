Special Offer

Upcoming events

CULTURA PROFÉTICAWed, 25 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $54.34
GORGON CITY – THE SALVATION TOURThu, 26 Oct
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $75.71
THE CITYFOX HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL (FRIDAY)Fri, 27 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $67.73
THE CITYFOX HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL (SATURDAY)Sat, 28 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $54.34
6LACK - SINCE I HAVE A LOVER TOURMon, 6 Nov
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $66.13
WADEWed, 22 Nov
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $35.54
DEORROFri, 24 Nov
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $54.75
SIDEPIECE – HOME RUN TOURFri, 1 Dec
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $54.75
CHRIS LORENZOSat, 9 Dec
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $60
MATRODA & FRIENDSSat, 16 Dec
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $54.75
HUGELFri, 29 Dec
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $50.84