Space Eater

Adrift in the vast expanse of the cosmos, a lone Astronaut travels abroad an enigmatic ship called SpaceEater in the company of otherwordly voyagers. They mysteriously appeared on board, possessing an uncanny resemblance to humanity, yet being completely different, their intentions unknown. But one thing is certain; they can't depart without the Astronaut. The further they venture from Earth, the more palpable tension builds and the line between order and chaos begins to blur.

Experience this unsettling journey and the relentless pursuit for the meaning of human existence, while prodding the boundaries of our knowledge in this cosmic odyssey.