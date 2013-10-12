Browse events
Southbank Centre's Classical Music: Autumn/Winter 2024/25 programme
Explore the endlessly inventive world of Classical Music at the Southbank Centre.
Upcoming events
Igor Levit: Bach, Brahms & Beethoven
Fri, 27 Sept
Royal Festival Hall
London
From £52.25
The Multi-Story Orchestra: Verified
Sat, 28 Sept
Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
London
From £11
Paraorchestra: Symphony of Sorrowful Songs - Early Show
Sun, 29 Sept
Royal Festival Hall, Clore Ballroom
London
£16.50
Scottish Ensemble Performs Philip Glass
Sun, 29 Sept
Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
London
From £16.50
Paraorchestra: Symphony of Sorrowful Songs - Late Show
Sun, 29 Sept
Royal Festival Hall, Clore Ballroom
London
£16.50
Manchester Collective & Zubin Kanga (Double Bill)
12 Oct - 13 Oct
Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
London
From £16.50
Zubin Kanga: After Dark
Sat, 12 Oct
Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre
London
£11
Manchester Collective & Abel Selaocoe: Sirocco
Thu, 14 Nov
Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
London
From £16.50