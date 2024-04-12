Sound Within Sound 2024

What does a 91-year-old nun have in common with a young pianist rebelling against the Soviet Union? Can music capture the sounds of the fairground or bring to life a rainforest thousands of miles away? And what happens when the audience becomes the mouthpiece of the music?

From Mexico to New Zealand, these visionaries have pushed the boundaries of classical music, introducing microtonal revolutions, incorporating indigenous sounds, and even turning entire cities into orchestras.

Their bold, rule-breaking, world-awakening music changes the way we think about classical music and the musicians who make it on a global scale, making us question who gets to become part of the canon and who doesn’t – and why.

Join us this July on a journey of discovery across the globe through sensational works that have been relegated to the shadows for too long. With performances in our auditoriums and public spaces, as well as immersive sound installations, you’re invited to experience the music of these pioneering composers like never before.

Whether you’re a seasoned classical fan, just dipping a bow into classical music, or don’t know a timpani from a triangle, the music of Sound Within Sound is for everyone to enjoy and help to bring to the light.