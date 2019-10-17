Son Little at Skylark Lounge

Live Nation presents Son Little

Son Little, praised by American Songwriter as "one of the best songwriters working today,” conceived his latest album, Like Neptune, in a cabin overlooking the Delaware River in upstate New York. Trading in the existential dread permeating his previous work for unbridled joy and self-acceptance, Son Little transmutes the chronic pain of self-doubt into a beautiful and freeing opus about overcoming generational trauma. Hailed by Afropunk as "a stunning statement of purpose," Like Neptune decorates the altar of the primordial blues and elevating the labor of healing to high art. “I’ve always felt as though I was making music because I had to, something inside compelled me. Fueled me,” Little shared. “This the first time in a long time I’m making music for the pure joy of creating.”