Soho Jazz Jam: Solomons Edition - 18 Oct

Join us for an electrifying evening as musicians from the Soho Live come together in a spectacular jam session. Led by Arran Kent - one of the UK’s leading wind players, specialising in making jazz & blues sound fresh. Arran really knows how to swing and is praised for his tasty bebop chops and expressive tone on both the clarinet & saxophone- which he plays with equal dexterity. Together with James Browne on keys, Alex Boulton on guitar and Stu Barker on bass, they showcase musical prowess, making for an unforgettable night of jazz and camaraderie. Presented by Soho Live.