Behind the notorious shutters of Soho's finest drinking establishments lies a world in wait, a cabaret club for the beautiful and the damned. Prepare to be led through the looking glass to a time of debauchery and dreams, with twirling burlesque performances, live jazz piano and decadent cabaret starlets draped across the bar, in the infamous Louche, where Wilde and Casanova themselves were known to frequent.

Welcome to Soho Cabaret Club.