Done with society's beauty BS? Join us for She’s F***ing Tired - a physical theatre meets dance show, where we ask: Are you ready to say 'buh-bye' to the madness and reclaim your sanity?

She’s F***ing Tired is a wild ride through the absurdity of beauty standards, fuelled by relentless social media trends. Brace yourself for an amusing yet eye-opening journey as we venture into the impossible ideals imposed on women. Get ready to laugh, cringe, and maybe even shed a tear as we expose the insanity of it all.