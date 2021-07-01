Sampha at Hackney Church

From UK breakout star to global icon. Sampha's influence is felt throughout contemporary culture. Across a studied career, the south London singer, songwriter and producer has released a host of era-defining records including 2013's breakthrough "Dual" EP and his Mercury Music Prize winning debut album, 2017’s Process.

No stranger to collaboration, Sampha is also the inimitable voice called upon by some of the greatest artists of our lifetime, from Kendrick Lamar to Stormzy, Drake to Solange, Frank Ocean to Alicia Keys, and musical releases with the best of the underground. His work expands across multiple disciplines, with previous creative partnerships including the fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner and filmmaker Kahlil Joseph.