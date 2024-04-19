Rooftop! RIGHTS OF SPRING FEST: 27 bands, 3 days!

** Roof Covered and Heated when needed. Happy Hour M-F 5-8PM DETAILS FOR ALL THREE DAYS!

Friday, May 3rd Doors at 6PM 7:15-7:45 Iceblynk 8-8:30 t@b grrrl 8:45-9:15 AVATAREDEN 9:30-10 Wetsuit 10:15-10:45 Abbie Roper 11-11:30 High Waisted 11:45-12:15 Eevie Echoes & The Locations 12:30-1am Bitterjoyride 10-2am DJ Dickard (Downstairs)

Saturday, May 4th Doors at 4pm 5:00-5:30 KALEN 5:45-6:15 BARNABY 6:30-7:00 Sex Fixx 7:15-7:45 The Martyr 8-8:30 WifeKnife 8:45-9:15 Debbie Dopamine 9:30-10 SORRYNOTSORRY 10:15-10:45 The Canvas Collective 11-11:30 GOCCO 10-2am DJ Jenny Thunders (Downstairs)

Sunday, May 5th Doors at 4pm 4:15-4:45 Majorette 5-5:30 Just Fabulous 5:45-6:15 Proprietary Energy Fggts 6:30-7:00 Catty 7:15-7:45 The Rizzos 8-8:30 Julia Pierce x DethRok 8:45-9:15 Frida Kill 9:30-10 Shadow Monster 10:15-10:45 Femcel 11-11:30 Gold Casio 10-2am DJ Whatever (Downstairs)