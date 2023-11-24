Rikette Genesis Trio

The Piano Bar Soho jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho. Celebrate the return of live music with some intimate jazz and a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including their award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for a fun evening of jazz and swing with the incredible Riketté Genesis and her all-star trio. Riketté is a British jazz star in waiting and skillfully fuses jazz and soul with her luscious voice and beautifully crafted scat sections. Inspired by artists such as Julie London, Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald, Riketté's cohesive productions run the gamut from smoky, jazz-filled vibes to straight up 1920/40s swing and beyond.

The Piano Bar Soho is rated in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice awards as one of the Top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide.