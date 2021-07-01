Riketté Genesis: Love and Breakups

Join us at the hottest new jazz stage Alfies' for a special featured performance by one of the UK’s top jazz vocalists, Riketté Genesis. Riketté dazzles with her effortless blending of swing and soul alongside her fantastic band. Together their swinging and high-energy reinterpretations of jazz classics strike the perfect balance between fun and quality musicianship. In this performance, Riketté will charmingly take us through the highs and lows of her dating life in London. With songs like 'Somebody Stole My Gal' and 'What a Wonderful World', she not only impresses with her soulful voice but also her incredible humour.