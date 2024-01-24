Browse events
reimagine
Upcoming events
Greatest Hits of Drake, Performed by an Orchestra
Tue, 28 Nov
The Steel Yard
London
£22.44
The Big Brassy Xmas Party
Wed, 13 Dec
XOYO
London
£22.44
Lemonade: An Orchestral Rendition of Beyonce
Thu, 14 Dec
XOYO
London
From £18.87
Daft Punk (An Orchestral Rendition)
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
Lafayette
London
£28.05
Frank Ocean's Blond vs Orange: Performed Live by an Orchestra
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
The Steel Yard
London
From £24.48