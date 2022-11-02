Pussy Riot UK Tour

Now out of jail and away from her house arrest for the support of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Maria Alyokhina and her infamous Russian feminist protest art collective, PUSSY RIOT are touring across the UK this November to perform Riot Days Live.

Following a hugely successful UK tour in 2019 that included a 10 night stand at Summerhall for Edinburgh Fringe, PUSSY RIOT return to the UK at a very poignant moment for world affairs, with a revised show that now spans the prosecution of political prisoners, and Russia's aggression against Ukraine.