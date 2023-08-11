Pride 365

Because Pride shouldn’t just be one day a year.

Upcoming events

Gayzpacho - All About Your Mother Fri, 29 Sept
EartHLondon
£23.46
Confession // Altar Launch PartySat, 30 Sept
Club RevengeBrighton
From £4.24
Tahini and Darlink: Brokeback AnkleWed, 4 Oct
DoñaLondon
From £13
LSDXOXOThu, 5 Oct
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)London
£18.36
UKBP BlacktoberfestSat, 7 Oct
Between The BridgesLondon
£11.20
House Of Trash - Ft. Luke SolomonSat, 7 Oct
ElectrowerkzLondon
£22
Imaginarium x Rule 34Sat, 7 Oct
UnionLondon
£31
KLUB VERBOTEN x SCHWEFELGELB x CHLOE LULA x SORAYAFri, 13 Oct
E1 London
From £35.50
Butch, Please!Sat, 14 Oct
The Clapham GrandLondon
£23.46
Ministry of Pride: AffairSat, 14 Oct
Ministry Of SoundLondon
From £19.78
ROASTSat, 14 Oct
ElectrowerkzLondon
£22
Gal Pals: BrightonSat, 14 Oct
KomediaBrighton
From £5.50
Joyride Sun, 15 Oct
Corsica StudiosLondon
From £18.04
The Japanese HouseSun, 15 Oct
New CenturyManchester
From £25.40
OUTHAUS: HalloweenSat, 21 Oct
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £14.49
The Japanese HouseMon, 23 Oct
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £28.97
Studland Soho: Halloween Sat, 28 Oct
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £20
The Grand's Halloween Party!Sat, 28 Oct
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £14.28
MIMIsSat, 28 Oct
EartHLondon
£15.61
HCL HalloweenSat, 28 Oct
TroxyLondon
£21.30
Pxssy Palace Halloween Daytime PartySun, 29 Oct
fabricLondon
From £15.75
Frida KahLOL Tue, 31 Oct
DoñaLondon
From £8
The Grand Goes Girls Aloud with Nadine Coyle!Sat, 4 Nov
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £17.85
Eastern Margins x Genesys: Bloodz Boi & Genome 6.66 MBPSat, 4 Nov
Village UndergroundLondon
£14.49
Butch, Please!Sat, 11 Nov
The Clapham GrandLondon
£17.85
Jodie Harsh presents The Show more artists TBASat, 18 Nov
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £16.83
AshnikkoThu, 30 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
£33.18
False IdolsSat, 2 Dec
The DrumshedsLondon
From £31.98
Pxssy Palace x Daytimers x CousinsSat, 2 Dec
EartHLondon
From £12.24
OUTHAUS: The Ice BallFri, 8 Dec
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £12.24
yeuleMon, 11 Dec
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £18.52