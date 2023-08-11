Browse events
Pride 365
Because Pride shouldn’t just be one day a year.
Upcoming events
Gayzpacho - All About Your Mother
Fri, 29 Sept
EartH
London
£23.46
Confession // Altar Launch Party
Sat, 30 Sept
Club Revenge
Brighton
From £4.24
Tahini and Darlink: Brokeback Ankle
Wed, 4 Oct
Doña
London
From £13
LSDXOXO
Thu, 5 Oct
ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
London
£18.36
UKBP Blacktoberfest
Sat, 7 Oct
Between The Bridges
London
£11.20
House Of Trash - Ft. Luke Solomon
Sat, 7 Oct
Electrowerkz
London
£22
Imaginarium x Rule 34
Sat, 7 Oct
Union
London
£31
KLUB VERBOTEN x SCHWEFELGELB x CHLOE LULA x SORAYA
Fri, 13 Oct
E1
London
From £35.50
Butch, Please!
Sat, 14 Oct
The Clapham Grand
London
£23.46
Ministry of Pride: Affair
Sat, 14 Oct
Ministry Of Sound
London
From £19.78
ROAST
Sat, 14 Oct
Electrowerkz
London
£22
Gal Pals: Brighton
Sat, 14 Oct
Komedia
Brighton
From £5.50
Joyride
Sun, 15 Oct
Corsica Studios
London
From £18.04
The Japanese House
Sun, 15 Oct
New Century
Manchester
From £25.40
OUTHAUS: Halloween
Sat, 21 Oct
The Clapham Grand
London
From £14.49
The Japanese House
Mon, 23 Oct
HERE at Outernet
London
From £28.97
Studland Soho: Halloween
Sat, 28 Oct
HERE at Outernet
London
From £20
The Grand's Halloween Party!
Sat, 28 Oct
The Clapham Grand
London
From £14.28
MIMIs
Sat, 28 Oct
EartH
London
£15.61
HCL Halloween
Sat, 28 Oct
Troxy
London
£21.30
Pxssy Palace Halloween Daytime Party
Sun, 29 Oct
fabric
London
From £15.75
Frida KahLOL
Tue, 31 Oct
Doña
London
From £8
The Grand Goes Girls Aloud with Nadine Coyle!
Sat, 4 Nov
The Clapham Grand
London
From £17.85
Eastern Margins x Genesys: Bloodz Boi & Genome 6.66 MBP
Sat, 4 Nov
Village Underground
London
£14.49
Butch, Please!
Sat, 11 Nov
The Clapham Grand
London
£17.85
Jodie Harsh presents The Show more artists TBA
Sat, 18 Nov
HERE at Outernet
London
From £16.83
Ashnikko
Thu, 30 Nov
Alexandra Palace
London
£33.18
False Idols
Sat, 2 Dec
The Drumsheds
London
From £31.98
Pxssy Palace x Daytimers x Cousins
Sat, 2 Dec
EartH
London
From £12.24
OUTHAUS: The Ice Ball
Fri, 8 Dec
The Clapham Grand
London
From £12.24
yeule
Mon, 11 Dec
HERE at Outernet
London
From £18.52