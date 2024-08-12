PLEASE LEAVE (a message)

A karaoke bar. Yucca Mountain, New Mexico.

A group of scientists are developing a series of messages and warnings that can cross linguistic barriers.

In hazmat suits, enclosed within a white polythene box and confronted with a rising fourth wall, ClusterFlux address the impending climate crisis through karaoke and personal memories, encapsulating their complex relationship to the past, the joy of living in the moment, and fears for an uncertain future. A multimedia performance which examines the construction of messages and failures of communication, ClusterFlux attempt to articulate a danger 10,000 years into the future.