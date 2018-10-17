Philadelphia Coming Up

Upcoming events

RING, RING: A DOORBELL CAM FANTASIASun, 15 Oct
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$14.93
Charlie Hall / Chris ForsythSun, 15 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$49.44
An Evening with David "The Rock" NelsonMon, 16 Oct
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$14.93
Perspective, A Lovely Hand to Hold, and moreMon, 16 Oct
Foto ClubPhiladelphia
$14.28
Tagabow: Expansion Pak Movie Release17 Oct - 18 Oct
Ukie ClubPhiladelphia
$17.85
MUTINY IN HEAVEN: NICK CAVE'S THE BIRTHDAY PARTYWed, 18 Oct
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$18.66
Slauson Malone 1 and CollobohThu, 19 Oct
Ukie ClubPhiladelphia
$20.82
1-800-HOT-DUCK Video NightThu, 19 Oct
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$12.44
Teenage Halloween, Superweaks, Puppy Angst & moreFri, 20 Oct
Ukie ClubPhiladelphia
$17.85
Daniel VillarrealFri, 20 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$24.72
OXBOW / Couch Slut / Omit AllFri, 20 Oct
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$31.10
Thank You I'm Sorry, Mint Green, & Hotel BreakfastSat, 21 Oct
Creep RecordsPhiladelphia
$14.28
Passages ~ Ambient Channels and CrossingsSat, 21 Oct
St. Michael's Lutheran ChurchPhiladelphia
$29.75
Xiu XiuSat, 21 Oct
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$27.36
Daniel VillarrealSat, 21 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$24.72
Friends N FamSat, 21 Oct
Warehouse on WattsPhiladelphia
$9.52
Sincere EngineerSun, 22 Oct
Ukie ClubPhiladelphia
$20.23
Soft Idiot / Disco2 / Hello Shark / Swim CampSun, 22 Oct
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$17.42
Prize Horse, Trembler, and moreFri, 27 Oct
Creep RecordsPhiladelphia
$14.28
Glass Box Fest Day One and Day Two Bundle TicketsFri, 27 Oct
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$31.10
Glass Box Fest Day OneFri, 27 Oct
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$18.66
Squirrel Flower, Truth Club, and Boo Boo SpoilerFri, 27 Oct
Ukie ClubPhiladelphia
$19.04
Adegoke Steve Colson's Universal Unity TrioFri, 27 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$37.08
Glass Box Fest Day TwoSat, 28 Oct
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$18.66
Nick Millevoi's Digital ReactionSat, 28 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$24.72
Making Time PURE HALLOWEEN™Sat, 28 Oct
TRANSCENDENTAL Secret LocationPhiladelphia
$35.69
Marshall Allen's Ghost HorizonsTue, 31 Oct
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$43.26
4th Annual Nova Award: Honoring Odean PopeWed, 1 Nov
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$154.50
JulieWed, 1 Nov
Ukie ClubPhiladelphia
$20.01
Cold Court / Precious Little Life / See Plus / Natl Park SrvcThu, 2 Nov
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$16.17
Oceans And (Tim Berne/Hank Roberts/Aurora Nealand)Thu, 2 Nov
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$30.90
Pegboy, Flag of Democracy, Grumble, and moreFri, 3 Nov
Ukie ClubPhiladelphia
$23.79
Friends Of Jerry (Dead Night)Sat, 4 Nov
Ukie ClubPhiladelphia
$23.79
Dosser / Cigarettes For Breakfast / Spirit Weak / Cutie RiotSat, 4 Nov
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$14.93
Cory Hanson with Slow Hand, and more TBASun, 5 Nov
Creep RecordsPhiladelphia
$20.23
WHERE THE DEVIL ROAMS - Philly PremiereSun, 5 Nov
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$14.93
GEORGES BATAILLE'S STORY OF THE EYEFri, 10 Nov
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$14.93
- HOAGIEWAVE -Sat, 11 Nov
48 Record BarPhiladelphia
$17.85
Kyle GordonSat, 11 Nov
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$27.04
Pizzle and the Sizzle Sisters / Mother Hubbard / gloss / RomaineSun, 12 Nov
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$18.66
The Weird and Wonderful World of Industrial Musicals with Steve YoungThu, 16 Nov
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$18.66
Halloween, Bedridden, and RatsmagickFri, 17 Nov
Creep RecordsPhiladelphia
$14.28
Chase Petra, Carpool Tunnel, and more TBAFri, 17 Nov
Ukie ClubPhiladelphia
$21.42
John-Allison Weiss, Future Teens, and Paper BeeSat, 18 Nov
Ukie ClubPhiladelphia
$23.79
THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS (1976) on 35mmSat, 18 Nov
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$18.66
Driftwood Soldier, Troll 2, and more TBASun, 19 Nov
Creep RecordsPhiladelphia
$14.28
Marshall Allen's Ghost HorizonsTue, 28 Nov
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$37.08
Oso OsoFri, 1 Dec
Ukie ClubPhiladelphia
$26.18
Mauro Refosco performing Airto Moreira's FreeFri, 1 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$37.08
Another Michael (Album Release) and JodiFri, 8 Dec
Creep RecordsPhiladelphia
$20.23
Br-An-Ch / SettingFri, 8 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$30.90
Gabriel Meyer Creative OrchestraSat, 9 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$12.36
Kassel Jaeger + Stephen O’MalleyMon, 11 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$37.08
Philthfest 2023Fri, 15 Dec
Ukie ClubPhiladelphia
$17.85
Hu VibrationalFri, 15 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$37.08
Mars Williams and An Ayler XmasFri, 22 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$30.90
Marshall Allen's Ghost HorizonsTue, 26 Dec
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$37.08
APHASIA - World PremiereSat, 17 Feb 2024
PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia
$12.44
Makaya McCravenWed, 21 Feb 2024
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$30.90
Makaya McCravenThu, 22 Feb 2024
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$30.90
Horse LordsWed, 20 Mar 2024
Solar MythPhiladelphia
$30.90