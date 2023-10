South East London's finest grime duo Pete & Bas are back with new music and heading on their Smash Your Back Doors In live tour this November at SWG3 Glasgow (15th), New Century Manchester (16th), Marble Factory Bristol (24th) and London's Troxy (25th). Their previous tour dates have sold out instantly so don't be a mug and get yours on DICE from 10am on Friday 11th August.