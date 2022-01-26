Real, raw rap & trap events ran by women.

Established in the summer of 2017 inside a small grungy Glasgow basement to today, sell out events, collaborations, merchandise, media support and a Peach Radio show on Foundation FM.

A Peach line up is power packed with some of the hottest selectors and artists in the world. A Peach crowd is energetic, confident and ready. Our family is loyal, they travel far and wide to attend our events.

Recently Peach launched girls only events called 'Bad Bitches Only'.

