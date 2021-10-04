Projections exclusives en salle de « Paradigmes: le film », premier long-métrage du groupe La Femme.

Worldwide digital premiere of « Paradigmes: le film », the first full length movie of the band La Femme.

A life-size fictional TV show, a tailor-made exercise in self-promotion dedicated to the band and auto-produced by the band, celebrating their latest album « Paradigmes ».

Une émission de TV fictive grandeur nature, un exercice d’auto-promotion taillé sur-mesure, consacré à La Femme et auto-produit par La Femme, célébrant leur dernier album « Paradigmes ».