Pablo Fierro presents We're Here

Founded by Pablo Fierro in 2019, WE'RE HERE has become famous for hosting rip-roaring, unforgettable parties the world over. After a sensational 2022 residency, WE’RE HERE returns to Club Chinois from 26th May to 29th September, bringing you cinematic visuals and exquisite sounds from around the globe.

Pablo Fierro is a globally lauded Spanish DJ and music producer known for his distinctive blend of house music, jazz rhythm and soul-searing sounds. Hailing from the Canary Islands, Fierro founded his own label, Vida Records, in 2006, building the imprint to garner widespread recognition through its innovative sound and exceptional release roster.