HCO Denver Presents The OUTLoud Pride Music Showcase at The Skylark Lounge on June 20th & 21st. This two night showcase during PRIDE weekend will feature National and Local LGTBQ+ acts including LadyGang (Album Release), Jelie, Sarah Christine, sashiBOOM, and Mariah Counts on Thursday, June 20th. The following night, June 21st, is stacked with THICC, Alysia Kraft, Soy Celeste, Sarah Slaton & The Great Perhaps, Amy Martin, and Nicky Walters.