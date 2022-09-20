Outer Reaches Fest

Upcoming events

Outer Reaches Fest Day 1 - The Moose, Saving Miles Lemon, Pool Culture, KC Synth Collective and moreFri, 20 Sept
miniBarKansas City
$15.44
Outer Reaches Fest20 Sept - 22 Sept
recordBarKansas City
$36.81
Outer Reaches Fest Day 2 with Negativland with Sue-C and Pylon Reenactment SocietySat, 21 Sept
recordBarKansas City
$25.49
Outer Reaches Day 3 - Stand By For Failure (A Documentary about Negativland)Sun, 22 Sept
Charlotte StreetKansas City
Free