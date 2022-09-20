Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Outer Reaches Fest
Upcoming events
Outer Reaches Fest Day 1 - The Moose, Saving Miles Lemon, Pool Culture, KC Synth Collective and more
Fri, 20 Sept
miniBar
Kansas City
$15.44
Outer Reaches Fest
20 Sept - 22 Sept
recordBar
Kansas City
$36.81
Outer Reaches Fest Day 2 with Negativland with Sue-C and Pylon Reenactment Society
Sat, 21 Sept
recordBar
Kansas City
$25.49
Outer Reaches Day 3 - Stand By For Failure (A Documentary about Negativland)
Sun, 22 Sept
Charlotte Street
Kansas City
Free