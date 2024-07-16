Out of time. A solo piece, devised and written by recent graduate student from University Of Greenwich Aman Basha. This was first performed in May 2023 as part of his third year module ‘Solo Performance’. Out of Time explores the journey of an individual who represents Past, present and future. Have you ever thought, what life is about? Are we really running out of time? This performance explores the theme of love, friendship, individuality and Time. Time changes everything and it is upto the individual how they use their time wisely. Where time goes, no one knows.